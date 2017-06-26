As opposed to my usual aversion to Adam Sandler films (though I am intrigued by the buzz coming out of the Cannes festival about his latest film, The Meyerowitz Stories) I suspend that when it comes to him providing voices for animated films. That genre is perfect for his skill set. He can be as ridiculous and silly as he wants because that is usually what animated film is all about. He can let his freak flag fly without detracting from the film.

While, as is typically the case, the second film is not as good as the first, it is still a fun watch for all ages. That type of harmless film (funny thing to say about a monster pic) that won’t have you regretting your time spent watching nor will it have you quoting it later. Or even remembering that much about it in all honesty.

What really stood out about the film for me was the animation. All characters are well and intricately drawn. The texture detailing is impressive.

Hotel Transylvania seems to be doing well with its customers and the staff and family working there are experiencing a time of harmony. As they are mostly monsters you know that kind of peace cannot last forever.

Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) is worried that his young half monster, half human grandson Dennis (voiced by Asher Blinkoff) is not showing any signs of being a vampire. Wanting to check this out without the interference of Dennis’ mom and Drac’s daughter Mavis (voiced by Selena Gomez), he comes up with a plan in cahoots with his human son-in-law Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg) to have them go to California to check it out while he puts Dennis through the vampire paces.

Of course, the plan seems simple on paper, but nothing is ever that simple when it involves Drac. Dennis shows no signs despite the tutelage of Drac’s buddies, Frankenstein (voiced by Kevin James), Wayne (voiced by Steve Buscemi), Griffin (voiced by David Spade), and Murray (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key). Time is of the issue especially since Mavis is on to Drac and starts to head back home.

Things become even more complex when Drac finds out that his father, Vlad (voiced by Mel Brooks), who is very prejudiced against humans, is coming for a visit. He cannot find out that Dennis part human and that humans are now staying at Hotel Transylvania.

