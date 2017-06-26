‘Enamorarse en la playa’ is the debut album from Dominican-Canadian singer Rafael Wilsikin Medina aka Rafael. Irresistible Caribbean rhythms from start to finish with Dominican merengue, ‘good time party’ bachata, saucy salsa and Puerto Rican bomba. Rafael’s orchestra, Energía Dominicana, provides the massive Latin American sound on ‘Enamorarse en la playa’ with guitars, bass, piano, tambora, congas, bongos, timbale drums, campana bell, maracas, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and the defining güira.

‘Enamorarse en la playa’ opens with the award-winning ‘Tirando duro’ which won ‘Merengue of the Year’ at the Premios Latinos Canada Awards in 2015. And it grows from there. Yet Rafael can also pen and perform balada or ballads as with the poignant ‘Sembrando amor’ (sowing the seeds of love) inspired while Rafael was watching a music concert for peace.

‘Enamorarse en la playa’ translates as ‘falling in love at the beach’ and celebrates love in all its extremes. The album’s title track ‘Enamorarse en la playa’ lays bare the simplicity and natural experience of falling in love at the beach as opposed to in a nightclub. It was no doubt inspired by the many beautiful beaches found close to the Rafael’s birthplace, the city of Bani in the Dominican Republic, such as Playa Almendros, Playa Nizao and Playa Palenque. Bani, also known locally as the city of poets, is also home to many Major League Baseball players, such as Miguel Tejada, Vladimir Guerrero and Erick Aybal.

Songs of celebration are a high priority on ‘Enamorarse en la playa’ such as ‘Báilame’ or ‘dance for me’, holding the #1 spot on Manitoba’s CKXL radio for 3 weeks. ‘Báilame’ is a contemporary merengue /urban fusion with a tropical feel replete with accordion and may well be irresistible for clubbers, dancers and party goers. ‘Margarita’ is an up-beat celebration of the power of women. The video clip for ‘Margarita’ in the Puerto Rican bomba style, was directed by Vincent Egret, whose clips include the mega-hit ‘Danza Kuduro’ by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo. ‘Hasta que salga el sol’ (Until sunrise) was written and performed with the Latin music singer, composer and producer Papa AP whom Rafael has worked with on many projects.