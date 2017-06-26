Festival Juste pour rire, presented by Vidéotron in collaboration with Loto-Québec, is pleased to present Rêveurs Définitifs from June 29 to July 15* at Théâtre St-Denis II. This cutting edge technological spectacle, fused with transcending visual art, dance and circus acts, is set to captivate audiences with grandiose performances of surreal Nouvelle Magie. Montreal’s very own Patrick Watson will bring his unique brand of experimental musicianship to select scenes, blending to perfection with the rest of Rêveurs Définitifs’ mesmerizing sensory and multimedia performances. Tickets on sale now at hahaha.com!

This inaugural run is the latest in line with Just pour rire’s long legacy of seeking out international talent and bringing the world’s most extraordinary shows home to Montreal. Over the next five years, Rêveurs Définitifs will be embarking on a 400 show world tour. A perfect fit for the Festival’s already exhilarating lineup this year, further enriched by the uniqueness of such a ground-breaking production. Don’t miss the chance to catch this dazzling performance guaranteed to stir up a frenzy of unparalleled emotion before the rest of the world!

An Unprecedented Magical Universe

Alongside France’s most enchanted production company, 14:20, director Raphaël Navarro is at the helm of a new wave of magical performance ars, paving the way to a fertile field of inspiration and of revolutionary aesthetics.

In Rêveurs Définitifs, Navarro and his team offer the public a unique opportunity to discover a breathtaking mix of amazement and surprise that strays far from the realm of the real. Levitation, transformations and apparitions are but a few of the wonders on display in this exhilarating performance, which seamlessly marries modern magic and traditional illusory. With a magnificent arrangement of classic acts and never-before seen routines, the stage is set for magical moments that push the boundaries of imagination!

As in a spellbinding dream, Rêveurs Définitifs celebrates the mysterious and the enigmatic while attempting to organize the inexplicable: a body propels itself off the ground to hover effortlessly overhead; a juggler substitutes luminescent balls with a constellation of stars suspended in mid air; a man mysteriously vanishes while disrobing, as a flock of doves takes flight from his discarded clothing; and an elderly fellow is inexplicably carried away by a wandering red balloon.

RÊVEURS DÉFINITIFS

JUNE 29 – JULY 15

With Special Musical Guest Patrick Watson

THÉÂTRE ST-DENIS II

8:00 PM

For all the information you need, including prices and where to buy tickets, please visit:



www.hahaha.com/fr/show/reveurs -definitifs-un-voyage-dans-lir reel

*Full list of show dates

Thursday June 29, 2017

Friday June 30, 2017

Monday July 3, 2017

Tuesday July 4, 2017

Thursday July 6, 2017

Friday July 7, 2017

Saturday July 8, 2017

Tuesday July 11, 2017

Wednesday July 12, 2017

Thursday July 13, 2017

Friday July 14, 2017

Saturday July 15, 2017