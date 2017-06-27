Having been one of the most commercially successful bands during the 21st century has not kept Alberta band Nickelback free from criticism. Nickelback has sold over 50 million albums and since the release of their 2001 album “Silver Side Up” they have had a string of Top 10 hits. From “How You Remind Me”, “Someday” and “Rockstar” the fans love their music while music critics mock them as a non-talented rock band that records the same song over and over again.

Whatever side of the argument you find yourself on is irrelevant. What is relevant is that this band is huge and has a large fan base. They are able to sell out large arenas all over the world and there is no denying that. Yes, their music is mainstream, but some would argue that Chad Kroeger and his bandmates are smart enough to give the music buying public exactly what they want.

In their live show this band will give you passion and intensity. They believe in what they are doing and that translates to their live show being something worth taking in.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 29, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.nickelback.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $42.00, $69.75, $90.75, $118.75, $154.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 6:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest