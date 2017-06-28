If you have missed the brothers then this is your chance to get a good fix. This is like the Season 5 they never had a chance at the last time around.

The story is as action-packed as you expect from this series. The acting is there as is the writing. Both are solid. Plus, of course, the tension. You might find yourself gripping the arms of the chair you are sitting in watching. Some really picky types might complain about a few discrepancies, but they are not serious enough to ruin things. Plus you gain the sense of closure you did not get when the series ended.

Although he was buried seven years ago, pictures from a Yemen prison reveal that Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) may still be alive, which sends shock waves through everyone he knows. Determined to rescue his brother, Lincoln (played by Dominic Purcell) enlists C-Note’s (played by Rockmond Dunbar) help. Michael’s wife Sara (played by Sarah Wayne Callies) has remarried. And even if this biggest break-out yet is possible, is Michael the same man he was?

Special Features:

A Return Home: The Making of “Prison Break” Event Series