One of the living legends of music, Bob Dylan, will be taking the stage at the Bell Centre in a couple of days. Despite being 76-years-old he is still touring and music fans are the better for it.

However you would have to think he is now in the twilight of his career and as such will play the music that he likes and not what is expected of him. With Dylan you will have to deal with the fact that the always debatable voice is now even more worn out. If you can get past that you can expect more “known” songs from him.

If you are looking for Dylan to play his songs as he recorded them then I advise you to stay at home and listen to his studio recordings or you will be disappointed. Like many great jazz performers he continually tinkers with his arrangements, keys and pacing of his songs. The reinterpretation of his own music is what keeps fans coming back year after year and show after show.

There are very few artists whose music is timeless, but this is certainly an adjective you can use when describing Dylan. It is not his voice that attracts people (see above) it really is the lyrics. He most certainly is one of the few poets of the music industry. Bob Dylan’s words are what people connect with most and the man himself is timeless.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 30, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.bobdylan.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticker Prices: $68.25, $78.25, $100.25, $143.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.