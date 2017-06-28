Musical
Release: December 25, 2017
Director: Michael Gracey
Story by Jenny Bicks
Screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon
Producers: Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping
Cast: Hugh Jackman; Zac Efron; Michelle Williams; Rebecca Ferguson; Zendaya.
SYNOPSIS
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Official Channels
Website: TheGreatestShowman.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreatestShowman
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GreatestShowman
Instagram: www.instagram.com/greatestshowman
#GreatestShowman