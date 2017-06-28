THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Musical

Release: December 25, 2017

Director: Michael Gracey

Story by Jenny Bicks

Screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon

Producers: Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping

Cast: Hugh Jackman; Zac Efron; Michelle Williams; Rebecca Ferguson; Zendaya.

SYNOPSIS

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Official Channels

Website: TheGreatestShowman.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreatestShowman

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GreatestShowman

Instagram: www.instagram.com/greatestshowman

#GreatestShowman