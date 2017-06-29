HBO has another hit on its hands with Game of Thrones. How could they not with dragons, swords, sex, incest, power struggles, wars, betrayal, murder, and the fight for the Iron Throne all being part of the mix? Based on the novel series by George R.R. Martin, even if you have not read the books you can enjoy the series. Surprisingly despite the fact that the first two seasons were of high quality the third tops them bringing the level through the roof. Each episode is better than the previous one. The makers of it are rewarded for their creativity and daring with storylines and character development. A must watch even if you are not usually a fan of the genre. Enjoy as several families fight for the control of the mythical land of Westeros.

Episode 1: Valar Dohaeris: In the North, Jon (played by Kit Harington) meets the King Beyond the Wall. After the Battle of Blackwater Tyrion (played by Peter Dinklage) expects his reward.

Episode 2: Dark Wings, Dark Words: In the North, Bran (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) meets some new allies. Arya (played by Maisie Williams) rendez-vous with the Brothers without Banners.

Episode 3: Walk of Punishment: Tyrion finds himself with some new responsibilities. While traveling South, Jaime (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne (played by Gwendoline Christie) face some trouble.

Episode 4: And Now His Watch is Ended: On the on the other side of the Wall tension rise between Night’s Watch and Craster. Jaime tends to his own injuries.

Episode 5: Kissed by Fire: On the other side of the Wall Jon breaks his vows. Robb (played by Richard Madden) is betrayed on the battlefield.

Episode 6: The Climb: Jaime is dealt with by Roose Bolton (played by Michael McElhatton). Robb tries to right things with Walder Frey (played by Tom Brooke).

Episode 7: The Bear and the Maiden Fair: Brienne finds herself in a sticky situation. Sansa (played by Sophie Turner) worries about the upcoming wedding.

Episode 8: Second Sons: In King’s Landing a seemingly unsuited couple gets married. Daenerys (played by Emelia Clarke) meets the Titan’s Bastard.

Episode 9: The Rains of Castamere: While up North Jon’s loyalty is put to the test. Daenerys and her new army plot their invasion of Yunkai.

Episode 10: Mhysa: Bran voyages beyond the Wall. Jaime returns to King’s Landing. Joffrey (played by Jack Gleeson) challenges his grandfather.

Special Features:

-Creating the Battle of Blackwater Bay

-GAME OF THRONES: Inner Circle

-12 Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

-The Religions of Westeros

-Character Profiles

-In-Episode Guide

-Histories & Lore

-War of the Five Kings – Hidden Dragon Eggs