Canada Day in Montreal 2017

montreal-fireworksCOMPLETE LIST OF ACTIVITIES:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. : Opening of site

 

  • Official opening of festivities for Canada’s 150th birthday in the Old Port of Montreal.
  • Raising of the Canadian flag and national anthem performed by the military brass band

12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. : 21-canon salute

12 p.m. – Tents and entertainment

 

    • Flag-making workshop
    • Inflatable game: Military race

 

    • 3D exhibit of Hydro-Québec’s Robert-Bourassa Facility
    • On-site presence of Racoon, ski manufacturer
    • Glider building workshop – Club des débrouillards
    • Inflatable game: Thomas the tank engine

 

    • Giant Baby-foot
    • Inflatable games: Labyrinth and small sports

 

    • On-site presence of ETS’s SAE race car
    • Inflatable game: spatial combo

 

    • Knot-tying workshop, offered by the Port of Montreal
    • Inflatable game: Octopus slide
    • Farmhouse
    • Picnic area

 

  • Makeup artists
  • Chalk masterpiece workshop
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. : Giant Baby-Foot

 

  • 12 years and over (continuous)
  • Participate in a friendly game of soccer! For fans of the sport, a giant baby-foot table will be at your disposal!
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. : Flag-making workshop

 

  • For the entire family (3 workshops per hour, every 20 minutes)
  • Channel your inner artist by creating your own peace flag!
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. : Farmhouse

 

  • For the entire family (continuous)
  • Come feed the farm animals: Goats, lambs, geese and alpacas, among others!
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. : Makeup

 

  • For the entire family (continuous)
  • Kids of all ages can transform into superheroes, lions, monsters, pirates, butterflies, princesses or even a cat with the stroke of a brush.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. : Inflatable games

 

  • Colourful games in a safe environment will be available for children’s entertainment
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. : Official ceremony

 

  • New Canadians will be sworn in at an official ceremony. The Canadian Armed Forces military band will oversee the raising of the flag. A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will ensure the smooth running of the event.
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. : Dance

 

  • For the entire family (three sessions per hour, every 20 minutes)
  • Practice your dance moves thanks to our host who will introduce you to many different dances!
Canada Day cake

 

  • 2,000 pieces (until last piece)
  • New Canadians and all those present will be invited to taste the traditional Canada Day cake

2:30 p.m. : Renée Robitaille

3:30 p.m. : Alain Lamontagne

4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. : Mathieu Lippé

7 p.m. : François Lavallée et Pierre-Olivier Dufresne

7:30 p.m. : Charles Papasoff

8:15 p.m. – Transition to closing show

8:30 p.m. – Closing show

10 p.m. – Fireworks – Parc de la Ronde

 

  • Length: 30 minutes
  • Fireworks presented by L’International des Feux Loto-Québec

 

Additional Information:
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Location : Old Port of Montreal – Carré Saint-Laurent

Grass area between the railroad tracks and the Promenade du Vieux-Port, King-Edward Quay and Jacques-Cartier Quay

Time: From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Admission: Free

Schedule is subject to change
Rain or shine

