COMPLETE LIST OF ACTIVITIES:
- Official opening of festivities for Canada’s 150th birthday in the Old Port of Montreal.
- Raising of the Canadian flag and national anthem performed by the military brass band
12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. : 21-canon salute
- Flag-making workshop
- Inflatable game: Military race
- 3D exhibit of Hydro-Québec’s Robert-Bourassa Facility
- On-site presence of Racoon, ski manufacturer
- Glider building workshop – Club des débrouillards
- Inflatable game: Thomas the tank engine
- Giant Baby-foot
- Inflatable games: Labyrinth and small sports
- On-site presence of ETS’s SAE race car
- Inflatable game: spatial combo
- Knot-tying workshop, offered by the Port of Montreal
- Inflatable game: Octopus slide
- Farmhouse
- Picnic area
- Makeup artists
- Chalk masterpiece workshop
- 12 years and over (continuous)
- Participate in a friendly game of soccer! For fans of the sport, a giant baby-foot table will be at your disposal!
- For the entire family (3 workshops per hour, every 20 minutes)
- Channel your inner artist by creating your own peace flag!
- For the entire family (continuous)
- Come feed the farm animals: Goats, lambs, geese and alpacas, among others!
- For the entire family (continuous)
- Kids of all ages can transform into superheroes, lions, monsters, pirates, butterflies, princesses or even a cat with the stroke of a brush.
- Colourful games in a safe environment will be available for children’s entertainment
- New Canadians will be sworn in at an official ceremony. The Canadian Armed Forces military band will oversee the raising of the flag. A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will ensure the smooth running of the event.
- For the entire family (three sessions per hour, every 20 minutes)
- Practice your dance moves thanks to our host who will introduce you to many different dances!
- 2,000 pieces (until last piece)
- New Canadians and all those present will be invited to taste the traditional Canada Day cake
2:30 p.m. : Renée Robitaille
3:30 p.m. : Alain Lamontagne
4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. : Mathieu Lippé
7 p.m. : François Lavallée et Pierre-Olivier Dufresne
7:30 p.m. : Charles Papasoff
8:15 p.m. – Transition to closing show
8:30 p.m. – Closing show
- Length: 30 minutes
- Fireworks presented by L’International des Feux Loto-Québec
Additional Information:
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Location : Old Port of Montreal – Carré Saint-Laurent
Grass area between the railroad tracks and the Promenade du Vieux-Port, King-Edward Quay and Jacques-Cartier Quay
Time: From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Schedule is subject to change
Rain or shine