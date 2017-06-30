COMPLETE LIST OF ACTIVITIES:

Official opening of festivities for Canada’s 150th birthday in the Old Port of Montreal.

Raising of the Canadian flag and national anthem performed by the military brass band

12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. : 21-canon salute

Flag-making workshop



Inflatable game: Military race

3D exhibit of Hydro-Québec’s Robert-Bourassa Facility



On-site presence of Racoon, ski manufacturer



Glider building workshop – Club des débrouillards



Inflatable game: Thomas the tank engine

Giant Baby-foot



Inflatable games: Labyrinth and small sports

On-site presence of ETS’s SAE race car



Inflatable game: spatial combo

Knot-tying workshop, offered by the Port of Montreal



Inflatable game: Octopus slide

Farmhouse



Picnic area

Makeup artists

Chalk masterpiece workshop

12 years and over (continuous)

Participate in a friendly game of soccer! For fans of the sport, a giant baby-foot table will be at your disposal!

For the entire family (3 workshops per hour, every 20 minutes)

Channel your inner artist by creating your own peace flag!

For the entire family (continuous)

Come feed the farm animals: Goats, lambs, geese and alpacas, among others!

For the entire family (continuous)

Kids of all ages can transform into superheroes, lions, monsters, pirates, butterflies, princesses or even a cat with the stroke of a brush.

Colourful games in a safe environment will be available for children’s entertainment

New Canadians will be sworn in at an official ceremony. The Canadian Armed Forces military band will oversee the raising of the flag. A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will ensure the smooth running of the event.

For the entire family (three sessions per hour, every 20 minutes)

Practice your dance moves thanks to our host who will introduce you to many different dances!

2,000 pieces (until last piece)

New Canadians and all those present will be invited to taste the traditional Canada Day cake

2:30 p.m. : Renée Robitaille

3:30 p.m. : Alain Lamontagne

4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. : Mathieu Lippé

7 p.m. : François Lavallée et Pierre-Olivier Dufresne

7:30 p.m. : Charles Papasoff

8:15 p.m. – Transition to closing show

8:30 p.m. – Closing show

Length: 30 minutes

Fireworks presented by L’International des Feux Loto-Québec

Additional Information:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Location : Old Port of Montreal – Carré Saint-Laurent

Grass area between the railroad tracks and the Promenade du Vieux-Port, King-Edward Quay and Jacques-Cartier Quay

Time: From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Schedule is subject to change

Rain or shine