Sian Cross returns with more haunting melodies and dirty beats. She's already won nods of approval with airplay from BBC Radio 6Music's Tom Robinson, BBC Radio London's Gary Crowley as well as embarking on a hectic festival and touring schedule, supporting artists including Mercury Prize nominated Barry Adamson, Lisbee Stainton, Paul Carrack and BBC's The Naked Choir winners Sons of Pitches.

Now, the songstress is back with new single ‘Gave Away’ from her highly anticipated second EP, ‘Catalyst’. It’s a heady, intense listen, featuring grinding synth beats, a sultry sway, and commanding yet genuine vocals. With carefully crafted power, punch and poignancy, reminiscent of Alice Merton and CAT and the dirty drops of Elohim, it’s the perfect balance of intimacy and inner strength.

Sian Cross is renowned for singing about the things that matter. This EP is no different. It tells a set of compelling true stories, each one based on first-hand accounts from the songs’ subjects. From an expectant mother escaping addiction (as told in ‘Gave Away’ itself), to a widower dealing with Alzheimer’s, each song allows a different voice to be heard. It’s authentic and it’s captivating – everything you’d expect from a towering talent like Sian Cross.