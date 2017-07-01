The rough and tumble lives of the members of SAMCRO continues in season five of this FX series. The Sons as a club are going through a tough time. It is a time of change with Jax (played by Charlie Hunnam) taking over as president and Clay (played by Ron Perlman) still hanging around the fringes trying to influence things. A lot is up in the air.

In regards to the personal issues you’ve got Gemma (played by Katey Sagal) trying to keep her control over her family by any means possible. Jax is dealing with the family/club balance not sure where his future lies. Opie (played by Ryan Hurst) deals with his father’s death and who is responsible. Tara (played by Maggie Siff) is still recovering from her hand injury and whether she will ever be able to be a surgeon again. Past transgressions and betrayals are coming back to haunt a variety of people.

Charming, a smallish town in California, seems like it is beginning to unravel. With drugs, gun running, the Cartel and the police force all trying to grab their piece of the pie, things are violent and bloody. All this while Jax is trying to bring SAMCRO towards new business ventures. Alliances are tested and bonds are broken…forever.

Special Features:

-Deleted Scenes

-Commentary on Sovereign Featuring Kurt Sutter, Maggie Siff, Paris Barclay, Katey Sagal, and Dayton Callie

-Gag Reel

-Opie Winston

-Kurt Sutter: Creating Anarchy

-Fan Concert at the Club House

-Commentary on Darthy Featuring Peter Weller