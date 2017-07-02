I spent half of my time watching the 22 episodes of this season wanting to be Olivia Pope (played by Kerry Washington) and the other hating her behaviour with men. That is one man in particular. Especially since the one man is the married President of the United States. Olivia just cannot break herself free from Fitzgerald Grant (played by Tony Goldwyn) no matter how many times or ways she tries. Talk about a dysfunctional co-dependent relationship.

Season two is pretty much more of the same as season one. Lots of rich people, politicians or famous people get into all sorts of trouble and Olivia Pope & Associates cleans up the mess. Helped by Huck (played by Guillermo Diaz), Quinn (played by Katie Lowes), Harrison (played by Columbus Short) and Abby (played by Darby Stanchfield) she can fix any problem of any type or size. The first one she has to deal with is the multiple murder charges against her associate, Quinn. Quinn apparently is not really Quinn and might be responsible for blowing up a building killing her boyfriend and six others.

Then Olivia’s darkest secret threatens to come to the surface and Huck’s dark past comes back to haunt him. In other words, she has got her hands full. That plus the fact that her love life is a disaster. Or worse.

White House intrigue, behind the scenes political conflict and heartbreak. The action comes fast and furious with the secrets then cover ups piling up one on top of another. You’ll be under its spell soon enough and binge watching.

Special Features:

-A Closer Look: President Grant’s Assassination Attempt

-Being Huck

-Deleted Scenes

-Outtakes

-Sneak Peeks of ABC Television, The Lone Ranger