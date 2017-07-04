Armando Christian Perez has come to be known to us as Pitbull. The American born rapper has exploded onto the music scene over the past couple of years. All the success began for him in 2009 with the release of his album Rebelution and subsequently the singles “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”, “Give Me Everything” and “Hotel Room Service”. Success continued with his participation on the Usher track “DJ Got Us Falling in Love” and the Jennifer Lopez track “On the Floor”. He then released his latest album Climate Change in 2016 which featured the singles “Freedom” and “FREE K”.

Not only a musician, Pitbull is also a producer and runs his own label under the P Diddy umbrella. The label focuses on Latin and other tropical music. He is also a spokesperson for Kodak, Dr. Pepper, Walmart and Voli Vodka.

Latin hearthrob Enrique Iglesias has achieved spectacular success with his English albums though it was his Spanish albums that introduced the world to the talents of this superstar.

Besides his singing career Enrique has also dabbled in acting appearing in the film Once Upon a Time in Mexico and on the television shows Two and a Half Men and How I Met Your Mother.

The singer-songwriter began his career in the mid 90s and it has been going strong since. Early on some dismissed him because he was good looking and the son of Julio Iglesias. However, over the course of his career he has sold over 100 million albums making him one of the most successful Latin acts ever.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 5, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Websites: www.enriqueiglesias.com and www.pitbullmusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $58.45, $78.70, $100.70, $122.70, $181.70, $207.70 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: CNCO