Every July Montreal becomes the laughs capital of the world. If you are feeling blue or just want a laugh then there is not just one option but a hilarious duo. Just for Laughs and Zoofest. One feeds off the other and gives fans of comedy plenty of option. Sketch, stand up, improv. Anything your little comedy heart desires can be found at one or the other.

To begin, Zoofest and Off-JFL give fans of smaller intimate shows plenty of affordable options. Smaller shows does not mean that there are not names you won’t recognize. This year Debra DiGiovanni, Howie Mandel, Maz Jobrani, Andy Kindler, and Jen Kirkman will all be there. Choice does not stop with the amount of comedians performing, but also in the type of shows offered. There are roasts, improv, boast rattle, traditional stand-up, and a one man show. All tickets are reasonably price and laughs are limitless. Shows are in English or French.

As for the biggie, Just for Laughs has become one of the most important comedy festivals in North America. Big names come here and up and coming acts are discovered. This year the big names include Jerry Seinfeld, Ali Wong, Chris D’Elia, Colin Jost, Craig Ferguson, Danny McBride, David Spade, Jane Krakowski, Jeff Ross, Jim Carrey, Jimmy Carr, Joel McHale, John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, Kevin Hart, Melissa Leo, Judd Hirsch, Kaitlin Olson, Katey Sagal, Laverne Cox, Rick Mercer, Sugar Sammy, Trevor Noah, Walton Goggins, and Jim Norton. There are also people who you might not heard of but really should make time to see like Paul Provenza, Natasha Leggero, Maz Jobrani, Jermaine Fowler, Gina Yashere, Gina Brillon, Eman El-Husseini, Elon Gold, Ari Graynor, Martha Chaves, and Katherine Ryan. Again the variety is incredible where you can see headline shows, galas, table readings of new comedy shows, and much more.

Additional Information:

-Dates: Zoofest – July 6-30

Just for Laughs – July 12-31

-Websites: www.zoofest.com and www.hahaha.com