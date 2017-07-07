Back for a 3rd edition – July 9 to August 13

Film Noir at the Canal, the cult film festival on the banks of the Lachine Canal, is back this summer for a 3rd edition. This year, 6 free outdoor screenings will be held every Sunday from July 9 to August 13, in a movie setting at St. Patrick’s Square on the south shore of the Canal, at the corner of Wellington and St- Patrick.

The projections will start at nightfall, and will be preceded by special presentations by fine connoisseurs of the genre. Bring your chairs and blankets!

“I said weird? How strange … ”

The series kicks off on Sunday, July 9th with Marcel Carné’s comedy Drôle de Drame (1937) starring Michel Simon, Louis Jouvet, Françoise Rosay and Jean-Louis Barrault. The film will be presented in the original French version, with English subtitles.

Mystery Programming!

To keep the suspense, the other 5 films of the 2017 programming will be unveiled every week. Filmgoers are invited to follow us on the social networks to stay on the lookout for news.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Film-Noir-au- Canal-Montr%C3%A9al- 450128441675211

Twitter: @FilmNoirAuCanal | Instagram: www.instagram.com/ filmnoiraucanal

Information : filmnoiraucanal.org