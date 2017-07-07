NEW ALBUM INFINITE PUNISHMENT OUT AUGUST 4, 2017

THROUGH NEW DAMAGE RECORDS

QUEBEC CITY RELEASE SHOW ANNOUNCED FOR AUGUST 3

Get The Shot, have just released a lyric video for "Hellbringer"; the second track from their forthcoming sophomore LP Infinite Punishment – due out on August 4, 2017 through New Damage Records. The lyric video for "Hellbringer" is premiering now via Decibel Magazine.

Watch the lyric video for “Hellbringer” HERE

Of the track, Get The Shot’s vocalist J-P Legacé had this to say, ”Hellbringer” was written as a reaction against the rise of the politics of fear and the proliferation of the hateful discourses that legitimate the logic of domination and exclusion in our contemporary societies. In a time where voluntary servitude and social indifference seem to be the dominant norm, I believe that the hardcore/metal culture has the duty to reaffirm its role as a social critic and to reiterate its solidarity towards the oppressed, the abused, the persecuted; in order to not become the accomplice of the barbarity that afflicts us. And this is what this song is all about: a clear and distinctive call to eradicate all forms of oppression, to question our own propensity to inaction and to set fire to the foundations of a world built on the fear of difference.”

Get The Shot also recently announced details regarding their Quebec City album release show. The hometown show will take place on August 3 at Complexe Meduse, Salle Multi. Tickets for the show are available now.

Infinite Punishment is now available to pre-order HERE . Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive “Hellbringer” and lead track “Blackened Sun” as instant grat tracks. Physical pre-orders are also available via the New Damage Records store with bundles featuring an exclusive album t-shirt, poster and sticker.