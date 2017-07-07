A silly B-movie is how I would describe this film. But that does not mean I am looking down my nose at it as it actually is a fun watch.

Human-alien hybrid Sil (Natasha Henstridge – from television’s Eli Stone) escapes from her observation tank when she senses that her captors are going to kill her. Head scientist Xavier Fitch (Ben Kingsley – Gandhi, Sexy Beast), knowing how fast this young girl will transform into a woman, knows they have to recapture or kill this creature before she fulfills her biological imperative to reproduce.

Fitch puts together a task force to try and locate Sil. Each member of the team has a different specialty with Preston Lennox (Michael Madson – Reservoir Dogs, Sin City) being the muscle, Dan Smithson (Forest Whitaker – The Great Debaters, Street Kings) the empathy, and Dr. Laura Baker (Marg Helgenberger – from television’s CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Dr. Stephan Arden (Alfred Molina – Chocolat, The Da Vinci Code) being the scientists.

Out in society, Sil’s intelligence and beauty allows her to slip seamlessly in. She is hunting for a male to mate with. All her waking hours are devoted to finding a man to impregnate her. Unfortunately for Sil most of her potential mates end up dead (at her hands) and for the task force as they don’t seem to be any closer to capturing her.

It is interesting to me that a cast of this high quality all agreed to be a part of the film. What were they thinking? I guess even the best of actors want to do some frivolous stuff every so often.

One thing that is quite cool about the film is the special effects. When the alien side of Sil comes out it is pretty scary. It is not surprising to find out that famous artist HR Giger designed Sil as his stuff is notoriously frightening.

A beautiful, half naked girl, some funky sci-fi, lots of goo and blood, and some humour make “Species” a decent way to while away 90 minutes.

Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen and director Roger Donaldson

Audio Commentary with director Roger Donaldson, make-up effects creator Steve Johnson, visual effects supervisor Richard Edlund and producer Frank Mancuso Jr.