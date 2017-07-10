Get your sleep now because when Fantasia begins on July 13th you won’t want to miss a minute. The films will come at you fast and furious during the Fantasia film festival. It goes on for 21 days and films happen one after another. And believe me, there will be precious few that you won’t want to see.

The 438-page program (which is an essential purchase at a very reasonable $5) will give you an indication as the amount of films that await you here. Before it is all said and done, there will be over 150 feature length films and more than 300 short films screened. These are not just any films, rather they are ones that have been brought to you from around the world (places like U.S., South Korea, Japan, Poland, France, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Germany) and some of the most prestigious festivals (like Cannes, SXSW, Sundance, Berlinale, and Venice). We are getting the best of the best of genre films.

As for the fun you can get up to here are some of the highlights:

Opening film: The Villainess (South Korea)

Closing film: A Taxi Driver (South Korea)

Frontieres Market: From July 20-23. 9th edition. Focuses on genre film production and financing. Main line-up of 20 projects along with a new Directed by Women pitch session.

Free programming: My First Fantasia at McCord Museum from July 15-29. Involving five different animated film collections from around the world aimed at 3-10 year olds. Special Screenings of classics like Karmina (1996) and Rafales (1990) along with new endeavours like Terreur 404 and Spectrumfest: Films From the Autism Spectrum. Free Outdoor Screenings of films Kedi (July 9), La Petite Aurore L’enfant Martyre (July 19), Expo 67: Mission Impossible (July 20), Colossal (July 26), and Ma Vie de Courgette (July 27). Everything other than Kedi will be screened at the new Concordia screen at the back of the Hall Building (corner Mackay and de Maisonneuve).

Lifetime Achievement Award for Turkish star Cuneyt Akin: He will be in attendance and his films like The Man Who Saved the World, Wild Blood and Death Warrior will be screened.

Lifetime Achievement Award for Luchador Mil Mascaras: The legendary masked Mexican wrestler will be in attendance as well as his films Las Momias de Guanajuato and Aztec Revenge will be screened.

Definitive 4K Restoration of Dario Argento’s Suspiria: Just in time for its 40th anniversary.

Camera Lucida: This section brings you the outer limits of genre cinema.

Axis 2017: Brings you the best in animated films from Asia and the U.K.

Documentaries from the Edge: Nine features which cover subjects as varied as the famous shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s film Psycho, Los Angeles’s advertising culture and women in nerd culture.

Fantasia Underground: Best of the independent works from the fringes of the film world.

Films starring: Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Matthew Gray Gruber, AnnaLynne McCord, Jamie Lee Curtis, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Virginia Madsen, Jamie King, Jason Ritter, James Franco, and many others.

Additional Information:

-Dates: July 13 – August 2, 2017

-Venues: D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve West), York Auditorium (1515 Ste. Catherine West), J.A. DeSeve (1455 de Maisonneuve), Cinematheque Quebecoise (335 de Maisonneuve East), McCord Museum (690 Sherbrooke West), Hall Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve West)

-Website: www.fantasiafestival.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Prices: