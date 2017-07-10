Fish out of water premise has been used time and time again. It is alright to go to that well again as long as you bring something new back. A new twist. Not sure there is anything really new to be found here, but it is such an easy watch that you will find yourself drawn in despite the lack of originality.

Her whole life has been planned out. Zoe Hart (played by Rachel Bilson) has always wanted to be a cardio-thoracic surgeon just like her father (played by Gary Cole). A wrench is thrown into her plans when she does not get the prestigious fellowship she wanted. The reason she does not get it is because the head of the fellowship believes she does not have the bedside manner required to be a great doctor. She is lost.

They say that when one door closes another opens. This happens for Zoe. With no idea what to do she gets a letter that a doctor who she met at her medical school graduation ceremony has left his practice to her. To further complicate matters she finds out that the doctor she met once is actually her biological father. Her mother (played by JoBeth Williams) kept this from her. Now completely lost, Zoe decides to go to Bluebell, Alabama to work as a general practitioner. The New York girl is completely out of her element there.

She makes a friend in the mayor, Lavon Hayes (played by Cress Williams), but not really anyone else. Well, except for George Tucker (played by Scott Porter), who is engaged to Lemon Breeland (played by Jamie King). Lemon is the most powerful Belle in Bluebell and her father, Brick Breeland (played by Tim Matheson), shares the practice with Zoe. It is up to Zoe as to whether she stays in this close knit community or goes back to New York.

Interesting to see Rachel Bilson playing a character that is 180 degrees from Summer in The O.C. She is the nice girl and no longer the bitch. She is not exactly convincing as a doctor but you can easily move past that. Likable and manages to carry the show.

The series starts off slowly then after about a half dozen episodes it gathers its legs beneath it and finds its footing. It convinces you to watch on with its sweet charm. Characters that are cliched at the beginning like Lemon and Wade (played by Wilson Bethel) are given back stories and become much more interesting as the series goes on.

Don’t expect anything but light and fluffy entertainment. Comedy mixed with romance. Many quirky characters. The Southern Belles are especially entertaining. Definitely something that will appeal more to women than men.

Special Features:

-Deleted Scenes

-Gag Reel

-Straight From the Hart of Dixie