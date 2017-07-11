The multi-talented Anthony Kavanagh is bringing his latest show to Montrealers. He is a singer, TV presenter, stand-up comedian, and actor. The guy has dabbled in a little bit of everything. Over the past decade or so he has constructed one of the most successful stand-up acts in Quebec. So popular that France took notice and brought him over to work there as a TV host.

Born to Haitian parents, Anthony grew up in Greenfield Park. Knowing what he wanted to do in life he made his stand-up debut at his high school at the age of 14. At the age of 20 he won the Best New Comic award at the Just Pour Rire festival. Things have gotten bigger and better ever since. Able to work in English and French was a plus as it allowed him to be successful with both populations in the province. Doubled his working opportunities. This led to him working as an opening act for such big names as Natalie Cole, Julio Iglesias and Celine Dion. In 1993 he got his own talk show on television and was part of Les Midis Fou on radio’s CKOI.

His one-man shows, which begun in 1995, has been raving successes across the province. This success brought him to France and Switzerland. This success as a stand-up led to other doors being opened. Soon he began acting. Providing French voices for films like Mulan, Home on the Range and Madagascar. He also took the stage in the French version of the musical Chicago in Montreal and Paris.

Additional Information:

-Dates: July 13-14, 2017

-Venue: Le Petit Medley

-Website: www.anthonykavanagh.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Price: $24.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.