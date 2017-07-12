12th EDITION IS A BONAFIDE OUTDOOR CARNIVAL WITH MUSIC, CIRCUS, BURLESQUE, THEATRE, DANCE, SKATEBOARDING, WRESTLING, CAMPING, GAMES AND MORE!

After kicking off a second decade of outdoor festivities last summer, ShazamFest is pleased to return for a 12th edition filled with even more musical performances, circus and burlesque acts, athletic showcases, workshops, free camping, and so much more! From July 13 to 16, Director/Founder Ziv Przytyk will host Quebec’s most eclectic showcase of whimsical talent, in the pristine surroundings of his Eastern Townships organic farm.

As ShazamFest draws in larger audiences every year, it also gains greater support from all levels of government for its community building and rural arts initiatives–including the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Canada’s Minister of International Development & La Francophonie:

“The ShazamFest team does a remarkable job at putting local talent forward and making our region glow with their festival. I am pleased that they have the support of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Summer Jobs program to offer a great event for people here and elsewhere.”

This summer’s 12th edition will entertain audiences with a fury of fantastic feats from the region’s most exhilarating artists and offers locals a chance to catch some of Montreal’s most unique talent in their own backyard, including an up-close-and-personal experience with legendary new wave pop extravaganza Men Without Hats (in an outdoor environment free of endless frenzied crowds!) Headlining acts also include the loud theatrics of Montreal moog rockers Duchess Says and the post-punk, synth-driven electronic touch of fellow 514 outfit We Are Wolves.

ShazamFest’s lineup will continue to captivate crowds over 4 days with the ragga-funk impulses of organic hip-hop champions Clay and Friends; Donzelle’s dubious dirty bass rap antics; positive vibrations from Vermont’s Satta Sound dubsystem; Tropico Bravo’s Latin-infused, hip-hop/ska blend; the rockabilly touch of burlesque bluesband Mary & the Moonshiners; Montreal Folk Fest songsmith Matt Large’s bluegrass Canadiana quintet Notre Dame de Grass; Sherbooke’s 11-piece, Balkan/world beat marching band Ze Radcliffe Fanfare; funky jazz by Théâtre Saint-Denis’ house band The Firing Squad; a rag-tag display of carnival antics by Montreal’s Blue Mushroom Sirkus Psyshow; fantastic circus delights by LaboKracBoom; and titillating performances by Ottawa burlesque beauties Capital Tease, just to name a few!

ShazamFest also has a few new cards up its sleeves this year! To usher in its theatre component, Thought Experiment Productions inaugurates a brand-new outdoor amphitheatre with4’33” in Baghdad–recently performed at the Montreal Anarchist Theatre Festival—and a series of empowering Theatre of the Oppressed workshops. The 12th edition also sees the weekend-long installation of Candyland, a fantastic village with amped-up classic carni games and interactive performances by Les Motadith, Sherbrooke’s most dynamic production of circus and acrobatics under one tent!

L’Académie de Lutte Estrienne’s ringside wrestling spectaculars and the pro-skating tricks of the Valoiz Boyz are back by popular demand. On-site camping remains free and beloved ShazamFest staples return to round-out the festivities: the Skateboarding Competition; the Beard & Moustache Competition; workshops by Clowns Without Borders (circus), Aria Delanoche (burlesque), Island City Glass (glass blowers), Théâtre des Petites Lanternes (lantern crafting), Célina Benjamin (hula-hoop) and others; riverside yoga and massage; the kids’ corner; an artisan market; and local organic food vendors. ShazamFest’s underlying eco-responsible commitment remains with continued green initiatives, various zero-waste ventures and discounts to festival-goers arriving on foot or by bicycle.

Free entry for children 12 years & under | Free admission all-day Sunday | Daily/Weekend/Family Passes available

www.ShazamFest.com