Fresh off the back of a sync for Volvo’s Winter Commercial (See here) gaining 700,000+ hits, Swiss hip-hop soul producer Pablo Nouvelle has provided this soul infused remix of Be The Bear’s new single ‘Erupt’.

Described by The Guardian as “the best thing to come out of the Swiss Confederation since it first oozed broiling Gruyere,” Pablo Nouvelle has also been placed alongside Avalanches, DJ Shadow with his ability to apply hip-hop production techniques to classic pop and soul recordings.

Be The Bear is a one-woman industry – a fiercely independent female artist and producer, writing and recording her own songs in her commercial studio in Gothenburg has just released her new single ‘Erupt’.

Here’s the remix, stick with it, it’s a belter.

Be The Bear – Erupt (Pablo Nouvelle Remix)

https://soundcloud.com/bethebear/erupt-pablo-nouvelle