For 36 years Metallica has been a heavy hitter on the heavy metal musical front. They have even gone beyond simply being appealing to heavy metal fans to become one of the most successful musical acts worldwide period. So popular are they that every single one of their album releases leads to millions of copies being sold guaranteed. Their fans love them.

Despite the huge success they have attained, it has not always been smooth sailing for the band. Metallica was at the turn of the century the biggest name in the hard rock genre. As a result they were constantly in the headlines and under the microscope. Those kinds of expectations and pressure are bound to get to even the tightest of units.

Sometimes you forget what an accomplished lyricist Hetfield can be and how talented a guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo are. No matter the musical climate that these guys release their music into they remain insanely popular. They retain the sound they have grown famous for and yet are able to inject something fresh into every outing.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 19, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau

-Website: www.metallica.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $106.25, $166.25, $187.25, $292.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 6:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat