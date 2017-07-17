It is always sad when a good series ends. Season two of Assassination Classroom is its final one but they manage to go out on a high note wrapping things up in a really emotional way.

The chance to save the world is getting slimmer and slimmer. As they get closer to Koro Sensei, the class struggles mightily with their decision to kill him. Though this is not true for all of them. One student feels differently and their true feelings come to light. A tie to Koro Sensei is revealed for all to see. This helps to reveals the secrets from his past of their teacher.

As you watch the final scene you will be left with tears in your eyes. It is quite moving. You have gotten to know all the various characters so well over the two seasons you will find yourself very invested in them. Each of them has developed their own skills while doing so their stories have opened up. Then there are the plot twists that you don’t see coming.

It leaves you with the idea that killing is never easy. At the beginning it seemed like it was going to be but then the human element injects itself making it that much more complex. The life lessons you learn alongside the characters adds so much more to the series in terms of weight. The deep moments combined with the many funny ones makes watching Assassination Classroom akin to a roller coaster ride.

Anime is a very varied genre. Assassination Classroom is an example of how it can be when done well. It meshes together drama, humour and action to make a very watchable package. Even if you are not usually a fan of anime.