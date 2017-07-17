Very sad that this will be his last album. Glen Campbell, a man who has made some great music over his lengthy career, has been struck with Alzheimers and as such can no longer sing or perform. Actually his 2011 (the year of his diagnosis) album Ghost on the Canvas was his last album of new songs. 2013’s See You There was a reworking of previously recorded songs from the 60s. Knowing his disease had progressed too much for him to record his family got together this collection of twelve of his favourite songs that he never had a chance to put on a record until now. There are songs written by his longtime music partner Jimmy Webb as well as Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Fred Neil. Despite the fact that his voice is sounding rather thin here (most tracks were recorded in 2012) Campbell shows he is a master storyteller by still being able to wring tons of emotion out of the songs. Fittingly, title track “Adios”, which was originally recorded by Linda Ronstadt, is the final song. The emotion of it will hit all listeners, I believe.