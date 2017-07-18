For an artist like Xavier Rudd the whole ball of wax is about the live show. This is where he thrives and this is where you can really appreciate what he is truly about. The multi-instrumentalist (guitar, didgeridoo, slide guitar, stomp boxes, harmonica, djembes, drums, etc.) is all about energy and intimacy (if that makes any sense) onstage. Seeing him live is quite an experience as he is somewhat of a one-man band playing all these instruments at once. He certainly does not lack in the talent department. A constant tourer, Rudd has built up quite a reputation over his career

.

His unique brand of mixing traditional aboriginal (Australian) music with reggae, folk and rock has brought him praise from fans and critics alike. Never a man to hide what he believes in Rudd is a dynamic environmental activist and this issue, which is near and dear to his heart, often finds its way into his music. His songs will address issues such as global warming, land rights, aboriginals being marginalized, and activism.

This artist is a huge star in his native Australia and his constant touring has led to him having quite a grassroots following in North America. Make sure you check out this dynamic artist.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 18, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.xavierrudd.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $49.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Christina Holmes