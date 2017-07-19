Going quickly from a guy who was sleeping on friends’ couches to an international superstar and part of Taylor Swift’s gang came very quickly for Brit Ed Sheeran. With the release of his first album in 2012 he was huge. His second album was even bigger and now with the release of his third as expected his fame keeps growing. The first two singles off Divide, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” were both chart toppers so he was off to a great start. His sound has become something used to describe other artists now with he mixing of acoustic and digital sounds. The ginger’s voice and his guitar are pretty much the focal points on most tracks other than “Shape of You”. Like his bestie Miss Swift he is comfortable putting his innermost thoughts and life experiences into his songs. Still young, Sheeran is still evolving as an artist, but I feel he will continue throughout his career to make hip and fun music.

A few years back before he exploded into stardom on this side of the Atlantic, Ed Sheeran, an native of England, had become quite a massive star in the UK. His debut album “+” was released in the UK in June 2011 and Top 10 after Top 10 single ensued. It was only after he was huge on the other side of the pond that he began to garner some attention and radio play in North America. It is no surprise that he has also taken the charts by storm over here as well.

After his initial success due to singles like “The A Team”, “Lego House”, “Little Things” and “Small Bump” he released his second album, x (as in multiply). It demonstrated that he was not a one album wonder. The songs “Sing”, “Don’t” and “Thinking Out Loud” have all been Top 10 hits. The roll continues for this young Brit.

In spite of his young age he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve and is confident performer onstage. Whether he tells a story or divides the crowd up into sections on order to get them to sing different things he has them eating out of his hand. A confident performer and rather than coming off as full of himself it is endearing because he has the talent to back it up. Nothing about him screams pop star with is mess of red hair, t-shirt, baggy pants, and lack of fanfare. Sheeran plays with such ease it is hard not to like him.

Though his songs are all well crafted and his music is nice to listen to it is nothing compared to seeing him live. Banging, thumping, strumming, and plucking his tine Little Martin, Ed Sheeran is a one man band. Using just an acoustic guitar and his looping pedals he can create a wall of layered sound. He has a strong and flexible voice. Using his falsetto liberally, Sheeran, unlike many of the younger pop stars today, sings everything live and shows off his good voice.

Two indications of his popularity are that he recently did a cameo appearance on Game of Thrones and this show is sold out.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 19, 2019

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.edsheeran.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $65.50, $108.50, $140.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: James Blunt