2017 has become the year of the celebration of Montreal. As part of the 375th birthday of the city the people at Osheaga are hopping on board. It will be a pre-party for the three day music festival involving music, dance, art, and food. Not one to be missed!

Well-known producer and musical act DJ Premier will do a set that will take listeners through the history of hip hop. He will be joined onstage with his new band The Badder Band. Montreal native Poirier will perform his new show Migration Soundsystem. Other musical acts include Voyage Funktastique, Killa-Jewel, The Fitness & Pony, and FIGxFALZ. Breakdancing troupe Clean Fresh Air Dance Crew will astound you with their moves. To change things up a little a live painting exhibition will be done by SCAN & ZEK. At the Osheaga Vinyl Bar you can listen to the music by the acts performing at this year’s festival. To fuel you for the day the Festival YUL EAT will be on hand with some food and drink.

Schedule

3:00pm The Fitness & Pony

4:00pm Voyage Funktastique

5:40pm Poirier Migration Soundsystem

6:45pm Killa-Jewel

8:00pm DJ Premier & the Badder Band

10:00pm FIGxFALZ

Additional Information:

-Date: July 22, 2017

-Venue: Viaduc Van Horne

-Entrance Fee: Free

-Event Time: 3:00 p.m.