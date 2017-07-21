have announced their debut albumalongside a new video for their latest uplifting and soul-infused single “Common Ground”. The album will be released via Indica Records on September 8, 2017 and is available to pre-order now

Each song on Uncommon Good feels like a single, from the brassy disco groove of “Up Top” to the Outkast-esque “Memories and Melodies” and the sensual, lyrical flow of “Dance ‘With Someone”. Compared to their previous three EPs, their first full-length album finds them focused on the project as a whole, rather than just a collection of songs. It synthesizes a swirling mixture of funk, soul, rock, hip-hop, dance music, and gospel that is layered, polished, and unified.

In their own words, “At the core of “Common Ground” we’re talking about the people we love and feel a connection or similarity to, whom we don’t appreciate enough. So for one of us that’s a grandparent, for one of us it’s an old friend or a lover, but we all feel something real when we play it live.” The video for the new single was shot during the Busty and the Bass’ Spring European tour and features some of the more intimate, behind the scenes moments, and Live snippets from their shows in France, Germany and Denmark.

Hailing from Montreal and after meeting in their first week of the McGill University jazz program, the nine-piece collective quickly shot up from packed house party jams to scorching live performances in front of thousands of fans across the US, Canada, Europe and the UK. On previous efforts the group recorded in the “busty basement”, a place that guitarist Louis Stein says allowed for “experimentation and fun”. This time around they decided to step up their game, enlisting the skills of veteran producer/mixer Neal Pogue, best known for his work with acts like Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Earth Wind and Fire, MIA, Nikki Minaj, Aretha Franklin, and Lil Wayne. “Neal was the nucleus around which the entire project came together, bringing together all the diverse voices that make up the band and helping us create a cohesive body of work,” says bassist Milo Johnson.

Pogue encouraged the band to listen to classic albums by Parliament, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Michael Jackson. Inspiration was also found in contemporary artists like Kendrick Lamar, D’Angelo, and James Blake. All of these influences can be heard on the album, but the way the band incorporates them into their own sound shows a sharp and original progression. “Uncommon Good represents a much more developed and mature version of our sound. It saw us moving away from the home-basement tracking that we did ourselves to a more encompassing studio environment,” says vocalist and synth player Evan Crofton. 2017 is poised to be the biggest year yet for the group as they embark on worldwide tours of the U.S. and Europe, having already performed at SXSW and UK’s The Great Escape earlier this year as well as SELLING OUT dates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Pittsburgh, Boston and Washington D.C.. The band also had the distinction of opening for R&B sensation Anderson Paak earlier this month at the Montreal Jazz Festival to a 30K+ crowd.