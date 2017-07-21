It is the second time that Scooby-Doo and Lego have gotten together for a feature-length release. Warner Bros. and Lego are beginning to really form a formidable team. They use the usual voices for the Scooby-Doo gang – Daphne – Grey DeLisle, Shaggy – Matthew Lillard, Velma – Kate Micucci, Scooby-Doo and Fred – Frank Welker.

The Mystery Inc. gang travels to Blowout Beach for what is supposed to be a great beach party. Things take a downswing when the Ghost Pirates crash the party. It is going to be up to the gang to figure out what is going on so everyone can get back to partying.

You might think that the move from typical animated characters to Lego blocks would be a little too jolting but it isn’t. It is quite cool actually. Using this new look or animation we get some cool action sequences like when they ride a scary rollercoaster, do some swordplay, face off against creepy looking ghosts and the usual chases.

For all except the very young as there are some scary scenes. Minute amount of violence that is really of the cartoon variety.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy