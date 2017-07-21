The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Press Conference begins at 10am ET on Tuesday, July 25.

Watch here: http://www.tiff.net/tiff/?utm_source=TIFF&utm_campaign=57643fb2f0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_07_14&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_0073ebe7c0-57643fb2f0-286932853

About The Festival

Starting out in 1976 as a collection of films from other festivals — a “festival of festivals” — the Toronto International Film Festival has become one of the most beloved cinematic events in the world, universally regarded as an ideal platform for filmmakers to launch their careers and to premiere their new work. The Festival has been described as “the most important film festival in the world — the largest, the most influential, the most inclusive.” *

*Liam Lacey, The Globe and Mail, September 3, 2005.