As you might expect of a series of this ilk the final season sees many of the characters faced with life altering decisions. Time for them to accept the fact that they are adults.

Season six starts off six months after the end of season five. Hannah (played by Lena Dunham) is now a successful writer while roommate Elijah (played by Andrew Rannells) is becoming more serious about an acting career. Marnie (played by Allison Williams) is in a relationship with Ray (played by Alex Karpovsky) while dealing with her divorce from Desi (played by Emon Moss-Bachrach). Jessa (played by Jemima Kirke) and Adam (played by Adam Driver) are dating. They begin to work together on a project but it turns out to cause some friction in their relationship. Shoshanna (played by Zosia Mamet) begins to realize that her friendships may be putting a strain on her career. For everyone when one door closes another seems to open.

This has always been a series that has been related to is creator, writer and actress Lena Dunham. The others have kinda faded into the background. That is despite the fact that each is essential to the show.

There is definitely a love/hate relationship with this show with viewers. Meaning people either loved it or hated it. It did not leave anyone indifferent. Certainly a non-traditional show. It takes some getting used to. Many of characters are rather neurotic and not terribly likeable. For some, it just clicked. They could related to Hannah’s life and her friends. Definitely targeted at females of the Generation Y. The women in the show are all twenty-somethings who are trying to find their way in the world with really only each other to lean on.

Special Features:

-A Goodbye to Girls

-Inside the Episodes