Have you every wondered about how everything that happened in the Wizard of Oz came about? Like, the back story. Well, this television series attempts to fill that void. It is a modern reimagining of what led up to that iconic story.

Dorothy Gale (played by Adria Arjona) is a 20-year-old whose life is about to greatly change in a very short time. She finds herself and her police dog Toto are swept up in a tornado and deposited in a strange new world called Oz. It is a mystical place under the rule of the all-powerful Wizard (played by Vincent D’Onofrio). He rules with an iron fist and has outlawed all magic in his kingdom. Despite being a newcomer, Dorothy gets caught up in the competing kingdoms, magic, witches, warriors and bloody battles.

The young woman will, in time, figure out her destiny. Her arrival in Oz has set in motion a prophecy from a time long ago called The Beast Forever. This cause plenty of fear especially in the Wizard.

A dark and morbid tone surrounds the series. It is a more adult and modern version of the iconic 1939 movie. For those with an open mind about changing things up in the story it will be a fun ride. Lots of differences here to be found. It is rather unpredictable.

The costumes and sets have to be pointed out as they are great. Really immerse you into the story. Make-up and special effects are also top notch. Make you feel like you are in a different world.

Unfortunately this well-done series (despite the odds stacked against it) will not have a second season, so many of your questions at the end of season one will go unanswered.

