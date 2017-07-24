A big player in the latest wave of American heavy metal is the band Lamb of God. Their release Wrath was in the top 3 on the Billboard Album Chart. They have also earned several Grammy Award nominations including for Wrath, the single “512” and for their 2006 release “Sacrament”. Plus they have sold over two million albums in the United States alone.

The way the band has been labeled by the critics has changed over their eight releases to include death metal, hardcore punk, grindcore, speed metal, and thrash. Whatever you want to call their style they are fast and loud. The vocal style tends to be growly and the lyrics are often vague. Though lately they have been experimenting with more melody and guitar solos. It is your chance to see one of the hottest metal bands.

This general admission show is for all ages.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 24, 2017

-Website: www.lamb-of-god.com

-Venue: Metropolis

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Prices: $65.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:45 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Behemoth and Cryptopsy