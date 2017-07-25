Jerry Seinfeld is one of the best known comedians working today. Gad Elmaleh is France’s biggest stand-up performer. When you have the chance to see them together on one bill it is a no brainer.

As part of this year’s Just For Laughs festival the big show at the Bell Centre features Jerry Seinfeld and Gad Elmaleh. Though Elmaleh is French the entire show will be in English as he has recently begun performing in the language. He did a run of one man shows at last year’s festival that garnered critical acclaim. This is Seinfeld’s first trip back to the festival since way back in 1989. Overdue, I would say.

Each performance will be a full-length show. So for the price (they are high) of your ticket you will be seeing full sets from two of the world’s most famous stand-up comedians.

Additional Information:

Date: July 26, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Websites: www.jerryseinfeld.com and www.gadelmaleh.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $80.55, $102.55, $124.55, $152.05, $230.05, $284.05 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.