For most sci fi programs it is too hard to juggle both action and character/story development. The 100 accomplishes both. It might have started off as a guilty pleasure for viewers but has now turned into a must watch that you boast about.

The radiation wave is on the horizon. This is due to the nuclear reactors melting and will set the atmosphere on fire. It seems like AI ALIE (voiced by Erica Cerra) was telling the truth. Clarke (played by Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (played by Bob Morley) are thinking of ways to lead their people away from it. The stakes are high and chance of getting away alive slim. Will the survivors spend their remaining time just surviving or actually living?

Some might shy away from the series based on the fact that it is part of the CW roster. Don’t make that mistake! Yes, there is some teen drama but it is kept to a minimum and never gets in the way of the story. It features strong female characters, characters that are layered enough that you can sink your teeth into them, great action, incredible sets, surprising moments of humour and a script that is plot driven.

