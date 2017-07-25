MK2 l MILE END is thrilled to announce that C’EST LA VIE ! the new comedy by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the team behind the international success THE INTOUCHABLES, will be this year Toronto International Film Festival Closing Night Gala.

On September 16th, the red carpet will be rolled out in front of the Roy Thomson Hall for the World Premiere of C’EST LA VIE! This honor comes to a French film for the first time in more than a decade. This new comedy stars Jean-Pierre Bacri, Jean-Paul Rouve, Gilles Lellouche and Canadian Suzanne Clément. The film will be released in Canada by MK2 l MILE END for Christmas.

After running his catering company for 30 years, Max has begun to grow tired. While planning a large wedding for clients Pierre and Helena, a series of mishaps upends a very tight schedule, and every instant of happiness and emotion could veer into disaster and chaos. From the preparations to daybreak, we get a behind-the-scenes look at a wedding party through the eyes of the people working the event. They will all have to count on their one common quality: they know what it means to throw a good party!

Two other MK2 l MILE END films have been announced today: Cannes Grand Prix, 120 BEATS PER MINUTE by Robin Campillo will be shown in Special presentation at this year festival. A SEASON IN FRANCE by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun starring Sandrine Bonnaire will get its International Premiere.