There is nothing delicate about a Charles Boyd album. I say that despite the fact that most of the songs on the album are rather calm and folksy sounding. This guy shoots from the hip when it comes to the subject matter and lyrics of his songs. Not your typical artist in any way, shape or form. Does not play by the rules. He even makes all his music (and he is quite prolific) available on his website for free. On his albums, which are truly adult in nature, you will find all kinds of off coloured language and far out ideas. What can be said about songs with titles like “Jesus Loves a Ho” or “Whore”. Don’t know if he is trying to be funny or is actually serious. A real head scratcher.