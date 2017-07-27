Punk rock started off as a small musical offshoot that was largely dismissed as a fad. Just like rock ‘n roll it proved to not be. In 1977 acts like Iggy Pop, The Ramones, The Damned, and The New York Dolls brought punk to the forefront. It has continued to grown and evolve since that time.

Punk music was a vehicle in which young musicians could voice their protests and rebel against the status quo. The punk movement was not just about the music, but about trying to affect social change. It was so influential that other musical sub-genres came out of it like goth, ska and electro.

Besides the music there will be other things to see and do. In the vendor village there will be a record fair in which old and new vinyl will be sold. As well there will be a poster expo which will feature a ton of classic show posters from punk band gigs right here in Montreal. Finally, there will be a movie area in which you can chill out and watch some films and documentaries all which have to do with punk rock.

This festival aims to be a celebration of all that punk rock is. As such the line-up is wide and varied. Acts like Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Vandals, The Kingpins, and X will be performing. There are two stages that all the music will be taking place on. To find out the schedule go to the event’s website.

The show will go on rain or shine. Tickets are general admission, but where you are situated will be determined on a first come first served basis. Entry is free for those 10 and under.

Additional Information:

-Date: July 28, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau

-Website: www.77montreal.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $65.75 (plus handling charges)

-Start Time: 12:30 p.m.