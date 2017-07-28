Amazingly enough Charlize Theron seems to have entered into another phase of her career. And it has already been quite a career. Besides winning a Best Actress Oscar for her turn in the 2003 film Monster, she has also shown she can do action (The Italian Job, Hancock), comedy (Young Adult, Arrested Development), drama (North Country, The Legend of Bagger Vance), fantasy (Prometheus, Aeon Flux), and romance (Sweet November, Head in the Clouds). For 22 years she has proven herself time and time again to be one of the more talented and marketable female actresses working today. Now she adds another bullet to her gunbelt.

I mean that figuratively and literally with her latest film, Atomic Blonde. It is a film, in which she is also a producer on, which she fought for five years to get made. Based on a graphic novel Antony Johnson and Sam Hart called The Coldest City, it is a film that up until very recently would never have been made featuring a female lead. The times they are a changin’. Plus Theron brings believability to the entire proceedings. At 5’10” she looks physically able to do the things demanded by this role and because she was a trained ballet dancer the fight choreography seems to come naturally to her. She is so good in the physically demanding role that there are calls for her to be the next James Bond. A female Bond? Yes, and if anyone can do it it is this lady.

Within MI6 when they have a near impossible mission they give it to one agent. That agent is Lorraine Broughton (played by Charlize Theron). On her latest mission she is sent into Berlin to get her hands on and deliver out of the city a valuable dossier. Berlin is not exactly a stable place right now. To help her with this she is partnered with station chief David Percival (played by James McAvoy). This is a game of spies that is going to get really deadly.

If you are up for plenty of butt kicking, adrenaline pumping time at the movies then go see Atomic Blonde. Theron is an excellent stone cold killer. The fight sequences are brutal and she demonstrates herself totally up to the task. Plus looks great (a combo of her looks and cool wardrobe) while doing it. While this is not going to get Theron another Oscar nomination it is going to make a ton of money and provide plenty of entertainment. Finally, seeing her in this film really should end the debate of whether women make good action heroes.

Based on the fact that the director of this film, David Leitch, is the man who brought you Wick (and is helming the upcoming Deadpool sequel) then it should not come as a surprise that the story is a little light rather the film focuses on one eye popping, highly choreographed fight scene after another. He has also kept that graphic novel feel to it with the aesthetics. Meaning the way it looks (colours) and the edgy 80s music used.