Wednesday, September 6

6pm

TIFF Bell Lightbox, Reitman Square

350 King Street West

We are delighted to have actor, producer, and activist Priyanka Chopra join us as our guest of honour at TIFF Soirée, an annual fundraiser that kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival. Proceeds from this year’s TIFF Soirée will go towards Share Her Journey, a recently launched campaign to increase participation, skills, and opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera.

TIFF Soirée includes an exclusive onstage conversation with Chopra in which she will talk about her globally multifaceted career, in and outside of the entertainment industry. Following the event, there will be a celebratory cocktail party on TIFF Bell Lightbox’s scenic rooftop with live musical entertainment, gourmet food and beverage selections, and a few surprises!

Information about tickets available at www.tiff.net