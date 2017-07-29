It is apparent very soon after Slither begins that director James Gunn (Dawn of the Dead) is a true fan of the horror genre and has made a film for other horror fans. So much so that he has written and directed a film which will bring fans back to the blood, guts and over-the-top style of 1980s horror films; he has constructed his film so it is a tribute to horror films of that era. Once the inhabitants of Wheelsy, North Carolina become infected by the slug-like alien things they walk around like the zombies out of a host of 80s horror films. Gunn not only brings back zombies (c’mon, admit you all missed them!), but it is a film in which the ‘monster’ also makes its reappearance.

Besides all the blood and tension, Gunn has also included plenty of kitsch and humour in his film. You are scared one moment and laughing the next. Or so that is his intent. Not all of the ridiculous one-liners work in the film, but there definitely is plenty of B-movie type acting and special effects. What is done effectively in this film is how it realizes how ridiculous everything that is happening is. The script and characters all make us all aware that they are aware of the absurdity of everything that is happening. There are no hidden meanings in this film; it’s only purpose is to entertain you. If your idea of a good time at the cinema involves zombies, cheesy one-liners and plenty of blood then Slither should be high on your films to see list.

In the town of Wheelsy, chief of police Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion – Serenity, Saving Private Ryan) is spending a quiet night sleeping in the police car with his partner Wally (Don Thompson – Overboard). Bill is trying to catch 40 winks while his partner insists on talking. Despite the lack of activity the two police officers do not notice when a meteor lands in the woods.

Successful businessman Grant Grant (Michael Rooker – Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, JFK) is married to local beauty Starla (Elizabeth Banks – The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Seabiscuit) and he adores his wife, but the feeling is not exactly reciprocated. After being romantically rejected by his wife Grant goes to the local bar to drown his sorrows. He meets up with a woman named Brenda Gutierrez (Brenda James – See Spot Run, The Man in the Iron Mask) who has always had feelings for him. After drinking too much and wandering off into the woods, Brenda makes a play for Grant, but he stops her and says he has to go home to his wife. Just then he spots something unusual on the ground in the forest. It is green and slimy. Suddenly it opens up and out flies a small slimy organism. It lands on Grant’s stomach and burrows its way inside of him. Brenda is frightened, but Grant just walks on home.

Soon after Starla notices a change in Grant, but does not think much of it. After some local cattle, dogs and even Brenda Gutierrez disappear, Starla begins to put two and two together realizing that something is going on with her husband. The annual festival, led by town mayor Jack MacReady (Gregg Henry – Payback, Scarface) that accompanies deer hunting season is going to one to remember this year!

Special Features: