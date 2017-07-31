What more could you ask from an album than good beats, fun lyrics, strong vocals and a variety of styles? Nothing, I say. That is exactly what you get from the sister act Haim on their sophomore album. The way they are able to intertwine their vocals is great. So pleasing to your ears. Each of the songs is instantly catchy. They have a way to make that happen. Have locked into the secret of making music that you’ll want to listen to on repeat. They accomplish this by a magical formula of layering beats and sounds on top of one another like there is no end. Living in a musical world that exists between soft rock and soul the sisters, Danielle, Alana and Este, wear their influences on their sleeves…proudly. You’ll hear moments of Fleetwood Mac (big influence!), TLC, Shania Twain and even Michael Jackson. Don’t be fooled by the slick production or the catchy beats, there is plenty of heart there. One moment they are completely romantic with the next as tough as nails. Hardened while being vulnerable. A winning combo!