During the summer in Montreal there are so many things to do that certain ones fall between the cracks. With all the festivals going on here during the few months the weather is good enough to do things outdoors you can’t possibly get to them all. One that should be a must and happens every month from May to October on the first Friday of the month is Les Premiers Vendredis. Taking place at Esplanade Financière Sun Life at the Olympic Stadium it is a large gathering of all kinds of food trucks. Actually there will be roughly 50 food trucks there featuring all kinds of food. You can expect everything from tacos to lobster to burgers to donuts and pierogis. On top of all that food you can expect drinks, wine and beer.

Besides the food and drink there will be music from DJs and live bands.

Entrance is free and you just have to pay for your food. Ideal activity for the entire family.

Additional Information:

-Dates: August 4, September 1 and October 6, 2017

-Venue: Esplanade Financiere Sun Life (Olympic Stadium)

-Website: www.cuisinederue.org

-Entrance: Free

-Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.