Since its inception in 2006 the Osheaga music festival has grown in stature and attendance. Beginning with smaller but encouraging numbers attending the three day festival that takes place in the lovely confines of Parc Jean Drapeau it has gotten more popular with over 135,000 attending in 2016.

The festival is all about music and visual arts. It gives music fans the opportunity to discover up and coming bands as well as revel in the well-knowns. There are six stages and as such music will be happening continuously all day long.

Over the course of the three days you can hear sets by the likes of The Weeknd, Lorde, Zara Larsson, Muse, Alabama Shakes, Belle and Sebastian, Arkells, Broken Social Scene, Cage the Elephant, De La Soul, Death From Above 1979, Die Antwoord, Father John Misty, Foster the People, George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, London Grammar, Majid Jordan, Major Lazer, MGMT, Milky Chance, Pierre Kwenders, Plants and Animals, Run the Jewels, Solange, Tegan and Sara, The Shins, Tove Lo, Vance Joy, and a ton of other bands/acts.

Besides the great music there are other things to do at Osheaga. There is a Wi-Fi Chill Zone where you can relax and sign into social media or Osheaga PLAY which gives you the chance to play some games. Plenty of food and drink can be found around the site. Osheaga provides vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Dic-Anns, Brit & Chips, Mandy’s, Pizza Pizza, Mr. Puffs, and others will be there.

Additional Information:

-Dates: August 4-6, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau

-Website: www.osheaga.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.osheaga.com

-Ticket Prices: Weekend Passes – $320.00. $585.00, $1,150.00 (plus handling charges)

Single Day Passes – $120.00, $235.00 (plus handling charges)

-Hours: