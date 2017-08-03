If you are a wrestling or WWE fan then this is the one you have been waiting for. Live wrestling with some of the biggest names from the WWE and the tour is making a stop in Montreal. Featuring your favourite superstars and divas. The event will star: Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Naomi, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, and many others.

Additional Information:

-Date: August 5, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.wwe.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $36.00, $46.00, $63.75, $73.75, $100.75, $133.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.