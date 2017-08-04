There have not been many more successful musical acts over the past two decades or so than British band Coldplay. From the release of their first single “Yellow” in 2000 they have been consistently on the radio or near the top of the charts both here and in the UK. With every album they release from Parachutes (2000) to A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002) to X&Y (2005) to Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008) to their latest Kaleidoscope EP (2017) they have cemented themselves as the premiere piano rock band of their generation. Hit song after hit song has charted at or near the top of the charts with “In My Place”, “Clocks”, “The Scientist”, “Speed of Sound”, “Fix You”, and “Viva La Vida” being some of the biggest.

Their popularity has not waned at any point over the last decade and a bit in that their latest full-length album A Head Full of Dreams (2015) topped the charts in the UK and was near the top in Canada, Australia, Italy, and the United States. There is incredible demand for their concert tickets wherever they play. In Montreal they will be playing two nights at the Bell Centre. It has been explained that their success worldwide is due to the fact that they do not sound like a British band rather they are a global one.

Due to all their popularity the band has sold over 80 million albums worldwide and won awards like Brit Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, World Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and an amazing seven Grammy Awards.

Not satisfied with simply producing the music the band has also been heavily involved in charity work and awareness campaigns. From the beginning Coldplay has put their money where their mouth is and donated ten percent of their profits to charity. The band has been involved with organizations like Amnesty International, Global Citizen and Oxfam’s Make Fair Trade.

Both shows are sold out.

Additional Information:

-Dates: August 8 & 9, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.coldplay.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $45.50, $89.25, $122.25, $197.25, $255.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

Opening Acts: AlunaGeorge and Izzy Bizu