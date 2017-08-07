“Shred For Summer’” starts out like any summer morning, with an almost psychedelic atmosphere, before Shane Parsons’ familiar scowling vocal smacks you right in the guts, reminding listeners of exactly what they came here for. Rounded out by Ridley’s bellowing drum lines, this song is, as advertised, about shredding; shredding steel wound nylon strings until your brain explodes. “For a long time I’ve wanted to write a song that is just about my love of playing guitar, and this is the closest thing we have made to that,” Parsons’ explains. “It has a few guitar clichés thrown in there for good measure and I think this will become a favourite of ours to play live.”

With two ARIA wins (“Australia’s Grammys”) under their belt for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album two years running for their 2013 debut Bloodstreams and 2014’s Black Rat (both on Dine Alone Records), the Aussie outfit featuring Shane Parson (vocals/guitar) and Simon Ridley (drums/programming) have shared many infectious stand-alone singles since their sophomore LP. A new full-length is in the works and expected in early 2018.