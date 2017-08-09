The people at Evenko have organized an electronic and dance music festival, IleSoniq. This is the fourth summer it has run and with each passing year it becomes more entrenched in the array of Montreal summer music festivals.

It is a music festival which focuses on dance and electronic music. The acts performing this year include Desiigner, Tiesto, Robin Schulz, Migos, Claude Vonstroke, Infected Mushroom, and Afrojack.

This year besides the music they are offering some new activities for attendees to have fun with. Some include temporary tattoos, games like Jenga, Nestea, Fido and Bud Light areas, and cooling off water park. There will be some art pieces and stations to look at or participate in. And, of course, there will be food trucks with plenty of different kinds of food to try out.

IleSoniq is an all-ages event except for the Terrasse area which is 18+.

Additional Information:

-Dates: August 11+12, 2017

-Venue: Parc Jean Drapeau

-Website: www.ilsoniq.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ilesoniq.com

-Ticket Prices: Single Day Pass – $99.50 or $160

Weekend Pass – $190 or $265

-Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Doors @ 12:00 p.m.)