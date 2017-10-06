UK singer-songwriter Luke Sital-Singh is set to release his first live album, Live At The Union Chapel, on September 15 on Dine Alone Records (Canada). Recorded in May during his UK tour, headlining The Union Chapel had been a long-held ambition for Sital-Singh, who once worked there as a steward.

“I don’t often use the phrase ‘Dream come true’. It’s just a bit too cliché, its meaning has been blunted from overuse,” says Sital-Singh. “Nonetheless it does feel apt for this point in time in my journey. Ever since I would listen to Damien Rice’s live Union Chapel EP back in 2007, which as I write is almost exactly 10 years ago, this venue has left its mark on me. A point a long way off on the map, something to aim my arrows at. I knew but I don’t think I believed, or perhaps I never knew but always believed, that I would one day perform my own show there and release my own ‘Live at the Union Chapel’ album. I certainly never thought my journey would take me inside that place a few years ago when I worked at the venue as a steward, each night tasked with vacuuming the stage after each performance, preparing it, I thought, for myself. But anyway, here it is. My Union Chapel performance, released just as much for me as for you. Something to remind me of an aspiration accomplished, a goal succeeded, a dream come true. OK. What’s next?”

Sital-Singh recently announced his first ever tour of the US and Canada kicking off October 5 in New York. The tour in support of his latest acclaimed album Time Is A Riddle includes stops in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Luke Sital-Singh – Live At The Union Chapel tracklisting:

Cynic Still Innocence Inaudible Sighs Oh My God 21st Century Heartbeat Nearly Morning Killing Me Nothing Stays The Same Fail For You Benedition

*Mixed by Daniel Moyler, Linocut cover by Hannah Cousins.

Luke Sital-Singh North American Tour Dates

Oct 05 – New York, NY @ Rockwood - Ticket Link

Oct 06 – Boston, MA @ Rockwell - Ticket Link

Oct 07 – Montreal, QC @ PHI Centre - Ticket Link

Oct 09 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake - Ticket Link

Oct 11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas - Ticket Link

Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club - Ticket Link

Oct 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre - Ticket Link

Oct 16 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre - Ticket Link

Oct 18 – San Fransisco, CA @ Swedish Music Hall - Ticket Link

Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe